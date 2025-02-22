Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Comcast were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.26 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

