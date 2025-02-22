Variant Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 8,085,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,814,000 after purchasing an additional 492,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

