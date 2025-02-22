CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $2,183,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,708,984.44. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.67. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.30, a P/E/G ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

