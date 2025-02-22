QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

