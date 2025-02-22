Bell Bank Has $85.17 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,949 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.3% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.28 and a 200 day moving average of $535.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

