Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 46,359 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 315.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 0.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Arista Networks by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 602,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after acquiring an additional 449,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,056 shares of company stock valued at $30,225,623 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Arista Networks Trading Down 4.9 %
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
