iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,869 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.