Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes $379,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,026,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.52.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.