Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes $379,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,026,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.