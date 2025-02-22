MXC (MXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.07 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. MXC has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $2.23 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MXC has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,489.11 or 0.99839611 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,037.54 or 0.99372362 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00286266 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,053,058.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

