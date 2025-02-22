Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $74.05 million and $16.23 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 20,520,426,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqaicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iqai.com. The official message board for Everipedia is iq.wiki/blog. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

