Turning Point Brands, Inc. Enters into Agreement for $300 Million Senior Secured Notes due 2032LOUISVILLE, Ky., February 19, 2025 – Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) announced on February 19, 2025, that it has entered into an indenture for the i

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Turning Point Brands’s 8K filing here.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turning Point Brands
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?