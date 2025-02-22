Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 275,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 58,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.