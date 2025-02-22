Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 201,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Canstar Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.
Canstar Resources Company Profile
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
