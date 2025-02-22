Best Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – February 22nd

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Gibraltar Industries are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Tilray stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 81,295,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,271,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Tilray has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 580,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. 409,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.20.

