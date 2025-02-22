44 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after purchasing an additional 275,870 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $530,612,000 after purchasing an additional 609,391 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,842,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,960,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $93.08.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.