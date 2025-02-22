Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,717 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 378,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,420 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 17,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

