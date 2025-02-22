Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,035.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $975.61 and a 200 day moving average of $930.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

