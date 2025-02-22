Matauro LLC Makes New $977,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 51,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

