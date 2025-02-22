MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $327.83 and last traded at $321.32. Approximately 4,378,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,354,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.