BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 10.6% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 31,708,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 68,979,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

BBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

In related news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in BigBear.ai by 9,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

