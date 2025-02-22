Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $183.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.25 and a one year high of $188.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

