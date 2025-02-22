Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Airbnb by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,084.26. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,950,540 shares of company stock worth $275,598,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.