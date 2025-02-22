Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 182 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 35,238.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,729 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter.

GEV stock opened at $327.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.31. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion and a PE ratio of 58.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

