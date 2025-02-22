sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $346,909.60 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 19,361,330 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

