Concordium (CCD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.01 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $36.01 million and approximately $512,677.11 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,529.09 or 0.99823946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,009.81 or 0.99266832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,786,805,073 coins and its circulating supply is 11,030,891,698 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

