MANEKI (MANEKI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.08 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. MANEKI has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANEKI has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,412.78 or 0.99742043 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,962.91 or 0.99276634 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00151627 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $7,582,642.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

