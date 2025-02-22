Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,089,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 166,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

