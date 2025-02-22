MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading 6.4% Higher – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 56,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 142,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.