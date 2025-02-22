Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $406.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.30, a PEG ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

