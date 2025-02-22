Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

LOW opened at $238.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.31 and a 200-day moving average of $258.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

