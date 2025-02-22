Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3772 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Down 0.8 %
IAUGY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.90. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. Insurance Australia Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $29.39.
About Insurance Australia Group
