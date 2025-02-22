Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,185 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,680,992 shares of company stock valued at $473,395,877. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $101.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 533.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

