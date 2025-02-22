Wealth Management Nebraska Acquires Shares of 2,572 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $197.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

