44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

