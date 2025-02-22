Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $3,423.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

