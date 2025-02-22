Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 223 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $249.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.31.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,592. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,995. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

