Kennon Green & Company LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.6% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

