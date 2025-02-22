Passumpsic Savings Bank Acquires 88 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.33 and its 200 day moving average is $277.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

