Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lessened by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $73.25 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

