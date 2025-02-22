ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) One Day Volume Hits $506,590.43

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $506,590.43 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,412.78 or 0.99742043 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,962.91 or 0.99276634 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,499,965.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.62223082 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $771,091.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

