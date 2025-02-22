Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,253.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,201.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

