SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

