Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.