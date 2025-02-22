Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 194,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 206,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 target price on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

About Doubleview Gold

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$124.79 million, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Further Reading

