Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 149,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 488,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $531.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Omeros by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 430,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Omeros by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

