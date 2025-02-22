Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.