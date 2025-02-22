Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crown stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 12/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/19/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 12/13/2024.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.33. 1,884,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crown by 156.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

