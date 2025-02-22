7,965 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

