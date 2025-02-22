7,965 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

