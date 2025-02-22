Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 214 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $574.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.23 and a 200-day moving average of $547.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $584.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.