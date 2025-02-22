Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.94 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newmont were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

